Hawks sports roundup: Girls basketball falls to Warriors; wrestlers edge Wildcats

1 of 3

With everyone on the E-W girls basketball roster scoring, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks couldn’t keep pace with the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and fell to the visitors 76-31 in a Wesco League contest played Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

All nine Warriors who played in the game scored, and senior Adrienne Poling led the way with 20 points; AJ Martineau added 11 in the E-W victory. The Hawks were led by the eight points of junior Kierra Scott.

In other Terrace sports results on Tuesday, the Hawks’ wrestling team split in a pair of dual meets, slipping past the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 41-36 but surrendering to the Meadowdale Mavericks 68-12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 22

Edmonds-Woodway 27 20 17 12 — 76

Mountlake Terrace 9 14 4 4 — 31

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Adrienne Poling 20, AJ Martineau 11, Rebekah

Dasalla-Good 9, Ingrid Fosberg 8, Brooke Kearney 8, Keren Seare 6, Ann Okullu 6, Lilly

Frunk 4, Kristen Reijonen 4

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Kierra Scott 8, Trinity Prout 7, Berit Simonsen 6,

Kaiy Beavin 5, Grace Kane 3, Lydia Prelow 2, Kendall Glenham, Ishika Nayyar

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-12 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 6-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cedarcrest; Thursday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 25; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace vs. Archbishop Murphy, Meadowdale, Jan. 22

Mountlake Terrace 41 – Archbishop Murphy 36

Meadowdale 68 – Mountlake Terrace 12

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-7 overall; Archbishop Murphy 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-6 overall; Meadowdale 4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 25; 7:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski