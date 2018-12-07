Hawks sports roundup: Girls basketball dominates Mariner, boys swim loses dual meet

1 of 5

Playing without head coach Michael Jones, the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks overcame a slow start and crushed the Mariner Marauders 51-25 in a non-conference game played Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Mariner had run out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Hawks tightened up on defense and outscored the Marauders 45-13 the rest of the contest.

Terrace’s Kierra Scott led all scorers in the game with 21 points; Kaiya Beavin added 13 points in the victory.

Jones was missing from the Terrace bench for an undeclared reason on Thursday; the team was guided in his absence by assistant coaches Andy Young and Sarah Van Wieringen.

The Hawks will go for their third win a row when they next take on the Bellingham Red Raiders on Wednesday, Dec. 12; tipoff at Mountlake Terrace High School is set for 7:15 p.m.

In other Terrace sports on Thursday, the Hawks’ boys swim team was sunk by the Cascade Bruins 92-81 and by the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 126-43 in action at the Wesco Coast Aquatic Pool in Mill Creek.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mariner at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 6

Mariner 12 5 3 5 — 25

Terrace 6 17 12 16 — 51

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Kierra Scott 21, Kaiya Beavin 13, Lydia Prelow 6, Kendall Glenham 4, Bailey Sonko 3, Trinity Prout 2, Berit Simonsen 2, Ishika Nayyar, McKenna Mortensen, Grace Kane

Mariner individual scoring: Areya Gamet 5, Dasia Kim 5, Tina Duangmani 5, Yuni Septimo-Ruiz 4, Melissa Pere 3, Natalie Garcia 2, Leslie Cervantes-Rodriguez 1, Maria Rodriguez-Frias, Frodis Johnston, Kumba Sarr

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1 overall; Mariner 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Bellingham, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Swimming: Mountlake Terrace vs. Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway

Cascade 92 – Mountlake Terrace 81

Edmonds-Woodway 126 – Mountlake Terrace 43 (non-conference meet)

Mountlake Terrace individual event winner:

— Alex Bogatyrev in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:06.29)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference; Cascade 1-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1-0 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Jackson, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatic Pool in Mill Creek

— By Doug Petrowski