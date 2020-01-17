Hawks sports roundup: First league win for girls basketball; losses for boys wrestling and swim

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks earned their first Wesco League victory of the season with a 58-53 win over the Oak Harbor Wildcats in a game played at Oak Harbor High School.

Sophomore Lindsey Ho scored 24 points to lead the Hawks to the victory.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports Thursday, the Hawks’ boys wrestling team was defeated by the Cedarcrest Red Wolves 48-26 in a dual match staged at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Terrace boys swim team lost to the Shorecrest Scots 140-30 in a meet held at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, Jan. 16

Mountlake Terrace 11 15 15 17 — 58

Oak Harbor 10 13 14 16 — 53

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Lindsey Ho 24, Berit Simonsen 9, Malie Armstrong 8, Cameron Dunn 6, Elise Colvin 3, Mya Sheffield 3, Kaiya Beavin 2, Ainslee Beach 2, Kierra Scott 1

Oak Harbor individual scoring: Mikhaela Cortez 19, Jasmine ford 14, Payton Parks 8, Anna Jones 6, Tiana Jackson 4, Olivia Waite 2, Grace Waite, Chloe Frank

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-8 overall; Oak Harbor 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett; Friday, Jan. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Wrestling: Cedarcrest at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 16

Cedarcrest 48 – Mountlake Terrace 26

106 — Seraphim Treperinas (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Justin Link (Cedarcrest) by technical fall, 17-0

113 — Miguel Tamayo (Cedarcrest) defeated Tommy Tran (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 7-3

120 — Bryant Reid (Cedarcrest) won by forfeit

126 — Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Francisco Contreras (Cedarcrest) by decision, 7-6

132 — Hayden Dill (Cedarcrest) defeated James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 10-6

138 — Evan Reid (Cedarcrest) defeated Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 1:18

145 — Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Shawn Nykreim (Cedarcrest) by pinfall, :43

152 — Lorenzo Ipanaque (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

160 — Dallas Carrier (Cedarcrest) defeated Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:51

170 — Shad Mills (Cedarcrest) won by forfeit

182 — Wayne Wright (Cedarcrest) defeated Ricardo Arriaga (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 1:20

195 — Matthew Weinert (Cedarcrest) won by forfeit

220 — Macauley Miles (Cedarcrest) defeated Connor McDonald (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, :41

285 — Kadin Hixon (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Rylan McPhee (Cedarcrest) by pinfall, 2:54

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-6 overall; Cedarcrest 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 23; 7:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Swim: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 16

Shorecrest 140 – Mountlake Terrace 30

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2-0 overall; Shorecrest 2-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Mariner; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— By Doug Petrowski