Hawks sports roundup: Cross country, girls soccer results for Sept. 28

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ cross country teams competed at Lake Sammamish State Park on Saturday in the Bellevue Cross Country Invite, a unique event that pits ranked runners on their particular team against competitors of equal standing from other squads.

Senior Alex Williams led the Hawks with a 19th place finish in the Boys’ Varsity #1 & #2 runners race.

To see all the results from the Bellevue Cross Country Invite, click https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=156728&show=all.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results from Saturday, the Hawks’ girls soccer team lost to the Shorecrest Scots 4-1 at Shoreline Stadium.

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at the Bellevue Cross Country Invite, Sept. 28 (5,000 meters at Lake Sammamish State Park)

Mountlake Terrace boys’ finishers:

— Alex Williams, 19th place in the Boys’ Varsity # 1& #2 runners race (16:16.3)

— Tymothy Harris, 18th place in the Boys’ Varsity #3 & #4 runners race (17:15.2)

— Kai Hinch, 56th place in the Boys’ Varsity #3 & #4 runners race (18:10.7)

— Mitch Givens, 38th place in the Boys’ Varsity #5 & #6 runners race (18:11.1)

— Grant Moulton, 46th place in the Boys’ Varsity #5 & #6 runners race (18:23.8)

— Jasper Sims, 36th place in the Boys’ Varsity #7 & #8 runners race (18:30.2)

— Tod Gil Harris, 49th place in the Boys’ Varsity #7 & #8 runners race (18:51.3)

Mountlake Terrace girls’ finishers:

— Jolie Davis, 41st place in the Girls’ Varsity #3 & #4 runners race (21:31.4)

— Alexandria Gill-More, 49th place in the Girls’ Varsity #3 & #4 runners race (21:49.4)

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Sept. 28

Shorewood 4 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-6-0 overall; Shorewood 3-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-4-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Arlington; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m. at Arlington High School

— By Doug Petrowski