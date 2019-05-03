Hawks sports roundup: Boys soccer dominates Anacortes, softball rolls over Lynnwood

With just one goal in their past seven outings, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had shown little offensive firepower at the tail of their 2019 regular season campaign. But the Hawks turned that around Thursday with their first match of the postseason.

Terrace controlled much of the pitch — especially their offensive third — and steamrolled the visiting Anacortes Seahawks 4-0 in a District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out game played Thursday at Edmonds Stadium.

Terrace got first-half goals from Andy Lee and Kevin Broulette and a pair of second-half tallies from Ryan Baca to win the match and move into the double-elimination portion of the district tourney.

The Hawks, the district tourney No. 8 seed, will next play on Saturday, May 4, in a tournament quarterfinal match against No. 1 seed Sehome. First kick at Civic Stadium in Bellingham is scheduled for 1 p.m.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2895&sport=9.

In other Terrace sports on Thursday, the Hawks’ softball team crushed the Lynnwood Royals 17-2 while the Terrace girls’ golf squad only had two members tee off at the Edmonds School District tournament, leaving the team without a chance to post a qualifying score.

Prep Boys Soccer: Anacortes at Mountlake Terrace, May 2 (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match)

Anacortes 0 0 — 0

Terrace 2 2 — 4

Goal scorers:

— Andy Lee (Mountlake Terrace) in the 15th minute

— Kevin Broulette (Mountlake Terrace) in the 17th minute

— Ryan Baca (Mountlake Terrace) in the 43rd minute

— Ryan Baca (Mountlake Terrace) in the 57th minute

Shots:

— Mountlake Terrace, 17

— Anacortes, 8

Goalkeeper saves:

— Mountlake Terrace, 4

— Anacortes, 3

Corner kicks:

— Mountlake Terrace, 2

— Anacortes, 3

Yellow cards:

— Jake Santos (Arlington) in the 9th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-8-4 overall; Anacortes 6-9-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Sehome; Saturday, May 4; 1 p.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, May 2

Terrace 1 0 5 3 8 x x — 17 12 0

Lynnwood 0 0 1 0 1 x x — 2 7 0

Winning pitcher: Sarah Davis (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Abby Young (Lynnwood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-8 overall; Lynnwood 2-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-15 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood; Friday, May 3; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park Fields in Shoreline

Prep Girls Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Lynnwood, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale; May 2 (18 holes, par 67, at the Nile Golf & Country Club in Mountlake Terrace)

Team scores:

Meadowdale 183 Edmonds-Woodway 188 Lynnwood 242 Mountlake Terrace (no qualifying team score)

Mountlake Terrace individual scores: Gabby Gerberding 68, Brooke Reinhimer 71

Mountlake Terrace next match: at the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference Tournament; Wednesday, May 8; noon at Jackson Park Golf Course in Seattle

— By Doug Petrowski