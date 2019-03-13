Hawks sports roundup: Boys soccer, baseball, softball results

With two goals in the final three minutes of the match, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks earned a draw Tuesday with the visiting Lake Stevens Vikings 2-2 in the 2019 season opener for both teams.

Senior defender Griffin Ovenell headed in a goal off a corner kick by Andy Lee to salvage the tie for Terrace in the non-conference match played at Edmonds Stadium.

Hawks’ Coach George Dremousis was pleased with the outcome for his club against a Vikings’ team that went 11-6-0 last year.

“That’s one of those ties that feels like a win,” Dremousis said. “Lake Stevens is a good 4A team.”

The Vikings got on the scoreboard first when Sebastian Figueroa took a pass deep in the 18-yard box from teammate Ben Bitness and slipped the ball into the lower right hand corner of the Terrace goal in the ninth minute.

Lake Stevens took a 2-0 lead in the 74th minute when Brody Crook found a loose ball in the Hawks’ six-yard box and pounded a low shot through a maze of defenders for a goal.

The Hawks cut the Vikings lead in half when Juan Lopez scored in spectacular fashion in the 77th minute. The senior curled a free kick from near the left sidelines over Vikings’ goalkeeper Andrew Polly; the shot grazed the crossbar and dropped into the far corner of the goal.

Then in the game’s final seconds, Ovenell scored the equalizer for Terrace.

The Hawks and Vikings played the match in a persistent cold rain with Terrace wearing four-year-old JV jerseys as their 2019 kits haven’t arrived from the supplier yet.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results from Tuesday, the Hawks’ baseball team took advantage of the struggles of four Marysville-Pilchuck pitchers and walked over the Tomahawks 14-1.

Terrace scored early and often in the contest while the Tomahawks were held to just two hits in the mercy-rule shortened game played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

In Terrace girls softball action, the Hawks were hoping for to avenge a season-ending loss to Lynden last year but had to succumb to the Lions 16-8 in a game played at Lynnwood High School.

Lynden pounded out 15 hits and took advantage of six Terrace errors to pull away for the lopsided win. Taylor Simonsen went 4-for-5 at the plate with five RBI’s for the Lions. Jenna Maxfield hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning for Terrace.

Prep Boys Soccer: Lake Stevens at Mountlake Terrace, Mar. 12

Lake Stevens 1 1 — 2

Mountlake Terrace 0 2 — 2

Goal scorers:

— Sebastian Figueroa (Lake Stevens) in the 9th minute

— Juan Lopez (Mountlake Terrace) in the 54th minute

— Brody Crook (Lake Stevens) in the 74th minute

— Griffin Ovenell (Mountlake Terrace) in the 80th minute

Saves:

— Ben Leonard (Mountlake Terrace) 3

— Andrew Polly (Lake Stevens) 1

Yellow cards:

— Victor Vega (Lake Stevens) in the 17th minute

— Christian Todorakev (Mountlake Terrace) in the 50th minute

— Aiden Crook (Lake Stevens) in the 62nd minute

Corner kicks:

— Mountlake Terrace 5

— Lake Stevens 6

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-0-1 overall; Lake Stevens 0-0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor; Friday, Mar. 15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Baseball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Mar. 12

Marysville-Pilchuck 0 1 0 0 0 x x — 1 2 2

Mountlake Terrace 7 3 3 1 x x x — 14 8 1

Winning pitcher: Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Daniel Kirkwood (Marysville-Pilchuck)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lake Stevens; Friday, Mar. 15; 4 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

Prep Softball: Lynden at Mountlake Terrace, Mar. 12

Lynden 4 0 1 1 2 1 7 — 16 15 3

Terrace 0 1 3 0 0 0 3 — 8 6 6

Winning pitcher: Breanna Swendt (Lynden)

Losing pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2 overall; Lynden 0-0 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Bishop Blanchet; Thursday, Mar. 14; 4 p.m. at Lower Woodland Field in Seattle

— By Doug Petrowski