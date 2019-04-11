Hawks sports roundup: Boys soccer, baseball, golf results

1 of 4

It was a rough day on the soccer pitch, the baseball diamond and the golf links for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Wednesday as Terrace squads came up short in competition against Wesco League foes.

The Hawks’ boys soccer team was shutout 4-0 by the Lynnwood Royals in a match played at Lynnwood High School. It was the sixth straight match that the Royals have not allowed their opposition to score.

The Terrace baseball team could only muster two hits – one each by Layne Zuschin and Ethan Dunn – off of Archbishop Murphy pitching on Wednesday, ultimately losing to the Wildcats 9-1 at Archbishop Murphy High School.

The Hawks’ boys golf team placed third among three teams teeing it up at the Nile Golf & Country Club on Wednesday. The squad was led by Morgan Subert, who shot a five-over-par 38.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, April 10

Terrace 0 0 — 0

Lynnwood 2 2 — 4

Goal scorers:

— Omar Salcedo (Lynnwood)

— Miguel Ahumada (Lynnwood)

— Luka Radic (Lynnwood)

— Ali Alzeer (Lynnwood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-6-2 overall; Lynnwood 6-2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-3-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 16; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Archbishop Murphy, April 10

Mountlake Terrace 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 2

Archbishop Murphy 1 0 1 0 0 7 x — 9 6 0

Winning pitcher: Brandon King (Archbishop Murphy)

Losing pitcher: Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-8 overall; Archbishop Murphy 6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Archbishop Murphy; Friday, April 12; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Archbishop Murphy; April 10 (nine holes, par 33, at Nile Golf & Country Club in Mountlake Terrace)

Team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 153 Archbishop Murphy 182 Mountlake Terrace 187

Mountlake Terrace individual scores: Morgan Subert 38, Emmett Johnson 47, Eric Gallagher 48, Jack Ledford 54

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest, Cedarcrest; Thursday, April 18; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course in Carnation

— By Doug Petrowski