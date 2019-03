Hawks sports roundup: Baseball, track, boys soccer and golf, girls tennis results

1 of 6

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball, track, boys soccer, girls tennis and boys golf teams were all in action on Thursday; here are their results.

Prep Baseball: Interlake at Mountlake Terrace, March 21

Interlake 0 0 0 1 0 x x — 1 2 0

Terrace 0 1 5 3 2 x x — 11 8 0

Winning pitcher: Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Xavier Bellay (Interlake)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3 overall; Interlake 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference, 3-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Jackson; Friday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

1 of 3

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace versus Lynnwood, Shorecrest, March 21

Boys individual event winners (Mountlake Terrace):

— Thaddeus Merten, shot put (45-01.25)

— Noah Thompson, discus (136-07)

— Brandon Bach, javelin (184.07)

Girls individual event winners (Mountlake Terrace):

— Isabella Fernandez, Hynd Folquet, Kendall Glenham, Emily Cox; 4×400 relay (4:32.2)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Shorewood; Thursday, March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Boys Soccer: Mercer Island at Mountlake Terrace, March 21

Mercer Island 0 0 — 0

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 — 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-0-2 overall; Mercer Island 1-0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference, 3-0-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Cedarcrest; Saturday, Mar. 23; 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Cascade, Mar. 21

Cascade 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Madaline Kapetanov (Cascade) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 7-5; Abby Hahn (Cascade) defeated Phoebe Armentrout (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Koger (Cascade) defeated Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Shannon Boyer (Cascade) defeated Vanessa Choi (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Ainsley Jordan/Levanah Joseph (Cascade) defeated Lindsey Ho/Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 1-6, 6-3; Alyssa Elenbaas/Maia Taber (Cascade) defeated Stacey Carmona/Katy Perez (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Vivian Gran/Nhung Lam (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Jessica Martinez/Leanna Nguyen (Cascade) 6-4, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall; Cascade 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale; Wednesday, March 27; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace versus Edmonds-Woodway, Cedarcrest, Shorewood; March 21 (nine holes, par 36, at Jackson Golf Course in Seattle)

Team scores:

Shorewood 171 Edmonds-Woodway 175 Cedarcrest 193 Mountlake Terrace 218

Mountlake Terrace individual scores: Morgan Subert 47, Eric Gallagher 49, Emmett Johnson 56, Abe Hansen 66

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest, Shorewood; Tuesday, March 26; 3 p.m. at the Nile Golf and Country Club in Mountlake Terrace)