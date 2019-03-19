Hawks sports roundup: Baseball, tennis results

The Monroe Bearcats scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings on Monday to earn a come-from-behind victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a non-conference baseball clash played at Mountlake Terrace High School.
The Bearcats were helped in their late-game win with seven base-on-balls — six in the final two innings.
Five Monroe pitchers kept the Hawks in check by scattering eight hits and walking just one in the game.
Terrace’s Jonathan Kim went 2-for-3 and scored two runs in the contest; teammate Ryan Cacatian had a first inning two-run single, but it wasn’t enough for the Hawks to hold off Monroe.
In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Monday, the Hawks’ girls tennis team were defeated 6-1 by the Sammamish Totems at Sammamish High School in Bellevue.
Prep Baseball: Monroe at Mountlake Terrace, March 18
Monroe 0 0 1 0 0 3 2 — 6 2 1
Terrace 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 8 1
Winning pitcher: Morgan Granich (Monroe)
Losing pitcher: Dominic Kim (Mountlake Terrace)
Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-3 overall; Monroe 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-2 overall
Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Interlake; Thursday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Sammamish, March 18
Sammamish 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-2 overall; Sammamish 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference, 3-0 overall
Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 19; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School