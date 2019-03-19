Hawks sports roundup: Baseball, tennis results

The Monroe Bearcats scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings on Monday to earn a come-from-behind victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a non-conference baseball clash played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Bearcats were helped in their late-game win with seven base-on-balls — six in the final two innings.

Five Monroe pitchers kept the Hawks in check by scattering eight hits and walking just one in the game.

Terrace’s Jonathan Kim went 2-for-3 and scored two runs in the contest; teammate Ryan Cacatian had a first inning two-run single, but it wasn’t enough for the Hawks to hold off Monroe.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Monday, the Hawks’ girls tennis team were defeated 6-1 by the Sammamish Totems at Sammamish High School in Bellevue.

Prep Baseball: Monroe at Mountlake Terrace, March 18

Monroe 0 0 1 0 0 3 2 — 6 2 1

Terrace 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 8 1

Winning pitcher: Morgan Granich (Monroe)

Losing pitcher: Dominic Kim (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-3 overall; Monroe 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Interlake; Thursday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Sammamish, March 18

Sammamish 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-2 overall; Sammamish 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference, 3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 19; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School