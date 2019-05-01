Hawks sports roundup: Baseball team ends season with loss to Blaine, plus other results

1 of 7

In 2018, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks made a long postseason run of nine games, ending their year in the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament championship game. This year, the Hawks’ postseason lasted just one game.

Terrace had their 2019 campaign ended with a 3-0 defeat to the Blaine Borderites in a District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game played at Pipeline Fields in Blaine.

The Hawks, seeded No. 9 in the district tourney, could only muster two singles off Borderites’ starter Colby Knutzen, who pitched five-and-a-third innings and struck out seven to earn the mound victory.

Terrace starter Dillon Gordon and reliever Ryan Cacatian yielded only six hits to the Borderites; Blaine, the district tournament No. 8 seed, manufactured single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings off of a sacrifice, a bases-loaded walk and a Hawk error.

With the loss, Terrace ends the 2019 season with an overall record of 9-12. The game also marked the final time Hawk Coach Andrew Watters will lead the team; Watters had announced prior to the start of the season that this would be his last with Mountlake Terrace.

The Hawks played the 2019 season without eight graduated players from the 2018 squad that had compiled a record of 20-9 and became the 2A state runner-up, the best finish for a Mountlake Terrace baseball team in the history of the school.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Tuesday, the Hawks softball team continued its late-season power display with a 16-3 trouncing of the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats. The Terrace boys soccer team fell to Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, the Hawks girls tennis team got tripped up by the Monroe Bearcats 4-3, the Terrace boys’ golf team placed second in a tight four-team competition and the Hawks’ girls golf team was no match for Meadowdale, losing 188-282.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Blaine, Apr. 30 (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1

Blaine 0 0 1 1 1 0 x — 3 6 1

Winning pitcher: Colby Knutzen (Blaine)

Losing pitcher: Dillon Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-12 overall; Blaine 12-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: 2019 season completed

Prep Softball: Archbishop Murphy at Mountlake Terrace, Apr. 30

Archbishop Murphy 2 0 1 0 0 x x — 3 5 6

Mountlake Terrace 4 3 0 9 x x x — 16 16 0

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Haley Warren (Archbishop Murphy)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-8 overall; Archbishop Murphy 3-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood; Thursday, May 2; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 30

Edmonds-Woodway 1 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-8-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-8-4 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 9-3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-4-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus team to-be-determined; Thursday, May 2; time and site to-be-announced (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out game)

Prep Girls Tennis: Monroe at Mountlake Terrace, April 30

Monroe 4 – Mountlake Terrace 3

Singles: Cami Legreton (Monroe) defeated Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-3; Brynne Schmidt (Monroe) defeated Stacey Carmona (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-3; Savannah Thomas (Monroe) defeated Grace Yeh (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; Venessa Choi (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Bella Bruno (Monroe) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles: Kayla Primavera / Lindsey Ho (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Keaghan Mezo / Jaylin Dodd (Monroe) 6-2, 6-3; Jazlyn Ngo / Grace Radford (Monroe) defeated Kim Nguyen / Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Nhung Lam / Praise JingJit (Mountlake Terrace) won match by default

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-10 overall; Monroe 1-6 in 4A Wesco League, 4-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood; Wednesday, May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale; April 30 (18 holes, par 72 at Lynnwood Golf Course)

Team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 308 Mountlake Terrace 331 Meadowdale 336 Lynnwood 391

Mountlake Terrace individual scores: Morgan Subert 74, Eric Gallagher 79, Emmett Johnson 82, Jack Ledford 96

Mountlake Terrace next match:at the 2A/3A Wesco League South Divisional Tournament; Monday, May 6; 11:00 a.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course in Everett

Prep Girls Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Meadowdale, April 30 (nine holes, par 36 at Lynnwood Golf Course)

Meadowdale 188 – Mountlake Terrace 282

Mountlake Terrace individual scores: Brooke Rinehimer 65, Isabelle Allred 69, Gabby Gerbarding 74

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale; Thursday, May 2; 3:00 p.m. at the Nile Golf & Country Club in Mountlake Terrace

— By Doug Petrowski