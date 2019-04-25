Hawks sports roundup: baseball, softball, boys soccer, golf results

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball and softball teams made the long trek to Duvall on Wednesday and then returned home with victories.

The Hawks’ baseball team edged the Cedarcrest Red Wolves 9-7 while the Lady Hawks’ softball team won a wild affair 13-10 over their counterparts at Cedarcrest High School.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Wednesday, the Hawks’ boys soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with the Shorecrest Scots at Edmonds Stadium. The Hawks’ boys golf team finished second in a three-team competition that saw the three squads separated by just five strokes.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, April 24

Terrace 2 1 2 1 0 3 0 — 9 6 1

Cedarcrest 2 2 0 0 0 3 0 — 7 8 2

Winning pitcher: Ryan Cacatian (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Christopher Busch (Cedarcrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-10 overall; Cedarcrest 2-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-15 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 25; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, April 24

Terrace 4 4 3 1 0 0 1 — 13 16 1

Cedarcrest 4 2 0 0 0 4 0 — 10 12 2

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Michaela Carter (Cedarcrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-7 overall; Cedarcrest 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale; Friday, April 26; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Soccer: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, April 24

Shorecrest 0 0 — 0

Terrace 0 0 — 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-7-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-7-4 overall; Shorecrest 8-4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-6-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 30; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Meadowdale, Cedarcrest; April 24 (nine holes, par 36 at Lynnwood Golf Course)

Team scores:

Cedarcrest 169 Mountlake Terrace 173 Meadowdale 174

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 30; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

— By Doug Petrowski