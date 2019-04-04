Hawks sports roundup: Baseball loses to Mavs, boys soccer beats Everett

1 of 4

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks and Meadowdale Mavericks split their two-game series this week as the Mavs came out on top 8-5 on Wednesday at Meadowdale High School.

Meadowdale used a big five-run fifth inning to bust open a close game and then hold on for the victory.

Cole Duncan, Dalton Long – both sophomores – and Brady Johnson all had doubles in the tilt for the Mavs while teammate Nolan Eskew contributed three singles to the Meadowdale hit parade.

Down 7-2 after five innings, Terrace tried to claw back into the game, scoring three runs in the sixth inning before the Mavs’ Caleb Berry took the mound in relief. Berry was able to shut down the Hawks in the final one-and-a-third innings to earn the save.

Terrace had defeated the Mavs 8-3 on Tuesday to open the Wesco League South Conference two-game series before Meadowdale’s Wednesday victory.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Wednesday, the Hawks’ boys soccer team ended a four-match losing streak with a big 6-0 win over the Everett Seagulls.

The six goals scored by Terrace in the Wesco League match played at Lincoln Field in Everett was the most scored in a game by the Hawks this season.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, April 3

Terrace 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 — 5 8 2

Meadowdale 0 0 0 2 5 1 x — 8 8 3

Winning pitcher: Luke Hunnewell (Meadowdale)

Losing pitcher: Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-5 overall; Meadowdale 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood; Friday, April 5; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, April 3

Mountlake Terrace 6 – Everett 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-4-2 overall; Everett 0-6-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Arlington; Monday, April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Arlington High School

— By Doug Petrowski