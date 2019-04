Hawks sports roundup: Baseball, girls tennis, track and field results

1 of 4

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were competing Thursday in baseball and girls tennis at Edmond-Woodway High School and in track and field at Cedarcrest High School; here are all the results.

Prep Boys Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 25

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 8 2

Edmonds-Woodway 1 0 0 4 0 1 x — 6 9 0

Winning pitcher: Logan Kruse (Edmonds-Woodway)

Losing pitcher: Cody Snow (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-11 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 8-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cedarcrest; Friday, Apr. 26; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace vs. Cascade, Cedarcrest; April 25 (at Cedarcrest High School)

Boys’ team scores:

Mountlake Terrace 77 – Cedarcrest 59

Cascade 76 – Mountlake Terrace 67

Girls’ team scores:

Mountlake Terrace 76 – Cascade 74

Cedarcrest 78 – Mountlake Terrace 63

Mountlake Terrace boys’ individual event winners:

— Dylan Breuer, 400 meters (52:31)

— Alex Williams, 1600 meters (4:38.90)

— Ivan Moulton, 3200 meters (10:32.33)

— Thaddeus Merten, shot put (46-02.25)

— Noah Thompson, discus (143-04)

— Brandon Bach, javelin (181-09)

— Janthon Le, triple jump (39-00.25)

— Dylan Breuer, Matthew Gesese, Fletcher Kenaston, Dominique Latham; 4×400 meter relay (3:42.78)

Mountlake Terrace girls’ individual event winners:

— Hynd Floquet, 100 meters (13.24)

— Alexandria Gill-More, 1600 meters (5:41.30)

— Lindee Cutler, 3200 meters (14:31.70)

— Logan Otani, 100 meter hurdles (18.01)

— Tavia Craig, Hynd Folquet, Kendall Glenham, Isabella Fernandez; 4×100 meter relay (53.69)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Lakewood 70 and Sunny Invitational; Saturday, April 27; 10 a.m. at Lakewood High School in Arlington

(For all the results from the Apr. 25 Cedarcrest High School three-team meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=354926&show=all)

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 25

Edmonds-Woodway 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Natalie Paulson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Christabel Jamison (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Stacey Carmona (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; Emma Wetzel (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Grace Yeh (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Isa Madath (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Vanessa Choi (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Marla Thal / Dara Stotland (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lindsey Ho / Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-4; Rosemary Chang / Alice Sohn (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Kim Nguyen / Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-1; Vania Liu / Grace Yockey (Edmond-Woodway) defeated Praise Jingjit / Nhung Iam (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-9 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Monroe; Tuesday, April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School