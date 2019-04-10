Hawks sports roundup: Baseball falls to Shorewood, softball beats Arlington

1 of 4

The Shorewood Thunderbirds got five runs early and then coasted to an easy 7-1 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a Wesco League game played Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The T-Birds came up big in the second inning to take command of the contest.

David Snell, younger brother of Cy Young Award-winner Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays, struck out five Hawks to get the complete-game victory for Shorewood.

In other Terrace sports results on Tuesday, the Lady Hawks softball squad put together what may have been the best team effort of the season so far, defeating the Arlington Eagles 14-6 at Arlington High School.

Terrace pounded out 18 hits in the win against an Eagles squad that entered the game with an overall record of 6-4. Jamie Bingaman had five RBI for the Hawks; Charis Jones and Jenna Maxfield each had three RBI in the contest. Laney Flynn earned the mound win with pitching help from Kierra Scott.

Prep Baseball: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, April 9

Shorewood 0 5 0 0 0 2 0 — 7 12 1

Terrace 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 10 4

Winning pitcher: David Snell (Shorewood)

Losing pitcher: Dillion Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-7 overall; Shorewood 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 10; 4 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington, April 9

Terrace 0 0 4 5 0 2 3 — 14 18 1

Arlington 1 0 2 3 0 0 0 — 6 8 3

Winning pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Elizabeth Durfee (Arlington)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-7 overall; Arlington 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Oak Harbor; Thursday, April 11; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski