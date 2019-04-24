Hawks sports roundup: Baseball falls to E-W, boys soccer upsets Meadowdale

1 of 6

Taking advantage of some sloppy pitching and fielding by the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the Hawks 7-3 in a Wesco League contest played Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Just four of the seven E-W runs were earned as Terrace fielders committed four errors in the game. Hawk pitchers Dillon Gordon and Kasey Boe combined to hit five Warrior batters.

Two Terrace errors and one Warrior batter hit by a pitch came in the top of the first inning when E-W scored three times — the big blow coming off a two-run double by junior Thomas Blahous.

“Give them credit — they hit the ball hard and they also executed early in the game,” Terrace Coach Andrew Watters said of E-W. “They got bunts down that we didn’t do a good job on fielding and getting the out on those. They just played better than us today.”

The Warriors scored another run in the second inning off a Remy Heckman sacrifice fly.

The four runs would be all the team would need behind the pitching of starter Ian Michael. The senior struck out seven and issued no walks in the complete-game victory.

“Ian was outstanding today,” said E-W Coach Dan Somoza. “He attacked the (strike) zone; Mountlake Terrace is a great hitting team and he pitched really good.”

“We got a lead for him early and when Ian’s got a lead early he’s pretty tough because he doesn’t walk a lot of guys and he really competes on the mound,” Somoza continued.

The Warriors pounded out 12 hits in the contest — Heckman and Gunnar Whitelaw both went 3-for-4 to lead the E-W hit parade.

“Everyone chipped (in),” Somoza noted. “It’s all about team and I was proud of the guys. It was a real team win; that was fun to see.”

Despite the loss, Watters wasn’t too disappointed with how his Hawks played on Tuesday. The team collected 10 hits against Michael, including doubles by Jonathan Kumai and Ryan Cacatian and a triple by Cacatian.

“I was happy overall,” Watters stated. “We had plenty of hits and we had plenty of opportunities to score. I was happy that we got the bases loaded there in the sixth and actually brought the (potential) tying-run to the plate. We competed even though we were down the whole time.”

Watters’ wasn’t surprised by the noteworthy play of Cacatian in Tuesday’s loss.” Ryan’s had a really good year and he’s really stepped up,” Watters’ explained. “He’s a fun-to-watch young player. He’s going to be good for a couple more years after this, as a sophomore. He got us going and that was nice. We need that from him.”

The two teams will meet again on Thursday, April 25, at Edmonds-Woodway High School; before then, each team has a game on Wednesday, April 24 — the Warriors will host the Shorecrest Scots while the Hawks travel to Duvall to challenge the Cedarcrest Red Wolves.

In other Terrace sports on Tuesday, the Hawks’ girls tennis team fell to the Lynnwood Royals 5-2 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

1 of 5

The Hawks boys soccer team upset the Meadowdale Mavericks 1-0 on Monday night at Edmonds Stadium.

Prep Baseball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, April 23

Edmonds-Woodway 3 1 0 2 1 0 0 — 7 12 0

Mountlake Terrace 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 3 10 4

Winning pitcher: Ian Michael (Edmonds-Woodway)

Losing pitcher: Dillon Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Records:Mountlake Terrace 5-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-10 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 6-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cedarcrest; Wednesday, April 24; 4 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

Prep Girls Tennis: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, April 23

Lynnwood 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Singles: Stacy Carmona (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Maika Truong (Lynnwood) 6-0, 4-6, 6-4; Lindsey Helm (Lynnwood) defeated Grace Yeh (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Hailee Davis (Lynnwood) defeated Venessa Choi (Mountlake Terrace) 7-6(5), 6-2; Leanne Vu (Lynnwood) defeated Ciara Laney (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Linh Nguyen / Natalie Sou (Lynnwood) defeated Kayla Primavera / Lindsey Ho (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-4; Kim Nguyen / Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Nicole Porter / Cristina Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 6-3, 6-2; Trinh Nguyen / Vivian Sou (Lynnwood) defeated Nhung Lam / Praise JingJit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 7-6

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-8 overall; Lynnwood 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, April 26; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Prep Boys Soccer: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, April 22

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Terrace 0 1 — 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-7-3 overall; Meadowdale 8-4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-5-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski