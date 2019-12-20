Hawks sport roundup for Thursday: Boys swim falls to Kamiak, girls basketball loses in Bellingham

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys swim team were no match for the undefeated Kamiak Knights, falling 135-35 in a Wesco League meet held Thursday at the Lynnwood Pool.

On Wednesday, the Terrace girls basketball team lost to the Bellingham Red Raiders 65-36 in a non-league matchup played at Bellingham High School.

Prep Boys Swim: Kamiak vs. Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 19

Kamaik 135 – Mountlake Terrace 35

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2-0 overall; Kamiak 5-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 5-0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Meadowdale, Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 14; 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Bellingham, Dec. 18

Bellingham 65 – Mountlake Terrace 36

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-2 overall; Bellingham 0-1 in the 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 4-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish; Friday, Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School