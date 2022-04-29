Hawks softball player Cameron Dunn named WIAA Athlete of Week

Mountlake Terrace High School softball player Cameron Dunn was named the WIAA Athlete of the Week for Fastpitch Softball.

During the past week, the junior went 7-of-13 with six home runs and a double in four games for the Hawks. She had 16 RBIs, scored 12 runs, and walked five times in the four games.

On April 19, Dunn went 3-of-4 with three home runs, six RBIs, six runs scored, and 2 walks. On April 21, she was 1-for-3 with a solo bomb. On April 23, Dunn went 1-of-3 including a grand-slam and a walk. She had 6 RBIs and scored 2 runs. And on Monday, April 26, she finished with a 2-for-3 day adding a three-run homer, a double, three runs scored, and two walks.