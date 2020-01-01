Hawks’ Noah Thompson earns all-state HS honorable mention

Mountlake Terrace senior Noah Thompson has been selected for an honorable mention in the Associated Press picks for all-state high school football teams.

Thompson received the honor for his play as a punter for the Hawks this past fall; he is the only Edmonds School District student athlete to receive recognition in the AP all-state selections that were announced earlier this week.

At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Thompson also played on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Terrace team that finished with a 4-5 overall record this past season.

In addition to the AP accolade, Thompson was the only local player to participate in the recent Cleats vs. Cancer All Star Football Showcase, a double-header of high school all-star football games staged on Dec. 28 in Kent; Thompson played as a defensive end on the North – Cascade squad that defeated the South – Mountain squad 35-7.