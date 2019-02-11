Hawks hoops players featured on February Athlete Highlights poster

Two Hawk seniors take center court this month in the February edition of Athlete Highlights posters sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club and on display around town now.

Basketball players Kendall Glenham and Mason Petersen have been selected by their coaches to be featured on the monthly posters.

“Kendall, a senior guard on this year’s Hawks varsity girls basketball team, has played basketball for four years at MTHS,” noted Terrace Coach Daun Brown. “She has been loyal to the girls basketball program, loves the game, is highly coachable, is a total team player, is known for her all-out hustle, is an intense competitor and loved by all her teammates.”

“Though small in stature, she possesses a huge heart and has a positive outlook and mental attitude regarding basketball and life,” Brown continued. “Kendall excels in the classroom and currently has several academic scholarship offers to multiple private colleges and will make her final decision in the near future.”

“Kendall has been a real joy to coach this season. Lessons learned during her sports career at MTHS will surely lead her to much success in the real world; she has an incredibly bright future,” Brown concluded.

“Mason exemplifies what a true leader is,” said Hawks’ boys basketball Coach Nalin Sood. “Not only has Mason performed outstanding on the court the past three varsity seasons, he excels off the court also. Mason is a great example being an all-around student athlete.

“Mason’s teammates describe him as ‘one who is responsible, takes care of us and leads by example,’” Sood stated. “Another put Mason’s personality this way: ‘He never gets too high or too low.’”

“I would say each person that ever coaches high school boys basketball should be lucky enough to coach one Mason Petersen in their career,” Sood said.

To learn more about the Athlete Highlights posters and all the programs of the MTHS Sports Booster Club, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub.

— By Doug Petrowski