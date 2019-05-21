Hawks head to Tacoma for state track and field championships this week

A number of Mountlake Terrace Hawks will be looking to close out the 2019 spring season with medalist performances at the WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships starting on Thursday, May 23.

The state track meet begins Thursday afternoon and continues through Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Senior Brandon Bach hopes to return to the form that won him the 2A state javelin title as a sophomore in 2017; Bach finished third in the 2A state meet last year.

Junior Alex Williams and Noah Thompson will each be competing in two events at this year’s state meet; Williams will run in both the 2A boys 1600 meters and the 2A boys 3200 meters while Thompson will throw both the discus and the shot put in 2A boys competition.

Last week Thompson won the boys discus event at the District 1 2A Track & Field Championships in Shoreline; his winning toss of 161 feet five inches is a new Mountlake Terrace High School record.

Terrace Coach Russ Vincent is anxious to see what Thompson is capable of at both this year’s state meet and next year during his senior season with the Hawks. “Noah’s more of a specimen for an athlete,” Vincent noted, “six (foot) six and whatever he’s weighing now-a-days. So he’s got the levers to work with and he’s coming along.”

Rounding out the Hawks at this year’s state track and field meet will be Dylan Breuer, running in both the 2A boys 200 meters and 2A boys 400 meters in addition to joining Janthon Le, Trazz Pepper and Dominique Latham in the 2A boys 4×100 meter relay.

Also competing at state will be two Terrace freshmen: Jaymee Estrada in the 3A girls shot put and Kayelynn Hornbeak-Hess in the 2A girls high jump.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at the WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships, May 23-25, at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma

Event schedule (Mountlake Terrace competitors):

— Kayelynn Hornbeak-Hess, 2A girls high jump – Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

— Alex Williams, 2A boys 1600 meter run – Thursday, 5:40 p.m.

— Noah Thompson, 2A boys shot put – Thursday, 5:50 p.m.

— Noah Thompson, 2A boys discus – Friday, 1:40 p.m.

— Janthon Le, Trazz Pepper, Dominique Latham, Dylan Breuer; 2A boys 4×100 meter relay prelims – Friday, 2:30 p.m.; 2A boys 4×100 meter relay finals (if qualified) – Saturday, 1:15 p.m.

— Dylan Breuer, 2A 400 meter dash prelims – Friday, 3:30 p.m.; 2A 400 meter dash finals (if qualified) – Saturday, 2:20 p.m.

— Dylan Breuer, 2A 200 meter dash prelims – Friday, 5:15 p.m.; 2A 200 meter dash finals (if qualified) – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

— Jaymee Estrada, 2A girls shot put – Saturday, 10:50 a.m.

— Alex Williams, 2A boys 3200 meter run – Saturday, 1:40 p.m.

— Brandon Bach, 2A boys javelin – Saturday, 2 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski