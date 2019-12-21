Hawks Friday basketball roundup: Loss for girls, win for boys vs. Snohomish

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls and boys basketball teams split the results from their games against the Snohomish Panthers on Friday. The Lady Hawks suffered through a tough third quarter and succumbed to the Panthers 65-45 while the boys’ squad powered through to a 71-41 victory.

The Terrace girls were outscored by the visiting Panthers 20-5 in the fateful third quarter in a Wesco League contest played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawk boys had three players reach double figures in earning their win at Snohomish High School — Adison Mattix led the team with 15 points, Jeffrey Anyimah scored 14 points and Trazz Pepper contributed 10 points.

Prep Girls Basketball: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 20

Snohomish 13 22 20 10 — 65

Terrace 10 18 5 12 — 45

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Berit Simonsen 9, Kierra Scott 8, Elise Colvin 8, Lindsey Ho 6, Cameron Dunn 5, Mya Sheffield 5, Amber Stradling 2, Ainslee Beach 1, Kaiya Beavin 1, Maile Armstrong

Snohomish individual scoring: Cheyenne Rodgers 16, Ella Gallatin 12, Kaylin Beckman 12, Kayla Soderstorm 10, Sara Rodgers 6, Averie Allbough 5, Lindsey McClellan 2, Kali Cole 2, Gracie VanAssche, Jada Andresen

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-3 overall; Snohomish 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Sedro-Woolley; Friday, Dec. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Sedro-Woolley High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, Dec. 20

Terrace 16 19 25 11 — 71

Snohomish 10 10 10 11 — 41

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Adison Mattix 15, Jeffrey Anyimah 14, Trazz Pepper 10, Muhammed Kinteh 8, Bradey Blackmer 7, Robbie Baringer 7, Mason Christianson 6, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 4

Snohomish individual scoring: Kyle Hampton 22, Blake Pesznecker 5, Wes Ostlund 4, Caden Keithley 3, Grayson Anderson 3, Jacob Brandvold 2, Joshua Vandergriend 1, Trevor Ren 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-0 overall; Snohomish 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus South Kitsap; Friday, Dec. 27; 8:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (part of the MLT Holiday Tournament)

— By Doug Petrowski