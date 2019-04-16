Hawks’ Dellinger, Jones selected for April’s Athlete Highlights

A junior and a senior from the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ track teams take the spotlight in this month’s Athlete Highlights produced by the school’s Sports Booster Club (SBC). Junior Lexie Dellinger and senior Jaice Jones have been tabbed for the honor.

“Lexie’s hard work, determination, positivity and leadership has helped create a positive student-athlete environment for our Men’s and Women’s family,” MTHS Assistant Track Coach Joel Pearson said of Dellinger. “She is always encouraging and sharing her passion for hard work, academics, athletics, school pride and life. I am very honored to have Lexie as a part of our family.”

“Jaice was selected as a team captain by his coaches and teammates,” Pearson noted of Jones. “His leadership, hard work and daily examples of doing the small things right … sets Jaice apart from his teammates. Even with over 150 years of coaching (experience) from the staff combined … it’s rare to come across a talented athlete and leader like Jaice.”

The monthly MTHS Athlete Highlight posters are distributed by the school’s SBC to local businesses and community centers for display. To learn more about the program and the MTHS SBC, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.