Hawks’ Christianson named state basketball all-star, but games canceled

While receiving the accolades of being named a state all-star, Mountlake Terrace High School senior Mason Christianson won’t get to enjoy the spoils of playing in an All-State game later this month.

Christianson was picked as a Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) All-State recipient for the 2019-2020 season that ended earlier this month. The senior was set to be part of the 2A All-State team that was to have played the 1A All-State team on March 21 at Curtis High School.

The WIBCA announced earlier this week that the full slate of state all-star games – 2A vs. 1A in addition to 4A vs. 3A and 1B vs. 2B – has been cancelled due to concerns raised by the COVID-19 outbreak in the area.

Christianson, a four-year varsity player for Mountlake Terrace, helped the 2019-2020 Hawks’ squad to an 18-8 overall record and an appearance in the WIAA 2A Hardwood Classic in Yakima. The senior was a second team All-Wesco League selection this year after being named a first team selectee in 2019.

— By Doug Petrowski