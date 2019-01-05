Hawks basketball roundup: Stanwood boys hand Hawks first loss of season

The Stanwood Spartans took advantage of a fallen Mountlake Terrace Hawk, breaking open a close game and defeating Terrace 61-53 in a Wesco League matchup played Friday at Stanwood High School.

The loss was the first of the year for Terrace after going 8-0 to start the 2018-2019 season.

The Hawks were leading by a single point, 39-38, when starting guard Mason Christianson went down with a leg injury with 1:17 to go in the third quarter. The Spartans followed with an 8-0 run and never trailed the rest of the game.

Stanwood’s Mitch Jones led all scorers in the contest with 26 points; teammate Cort Roberson added 12 points for the Spartans.

Jace Breakfield scored 13 points to lead the Hawks. Christianson tallied 13 points before leaving the game with his injury; JesseJames Martineau contributed 11 points.

Terrace will be home for a key Wesco League clash on Monday, Jan. 7, when the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks come to Mountlake Terrace High School; tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

In other Terrace basketball action on Friday, the Lady Hawks lost to the Stanwood Spartans 74-31 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Twelve Spartans scored in the girls’ contest, led by the 16 points of Shelby Lund, the 14 points of Madison Plautz and the 10 points of Madison Chisman. Lindsey Ho led Terrace with 12 points.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, Jan. 4

Terrace 9 13 17 14 — 53

Stanwood 15 9 19 18 — 61

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jace Breakfield 15, Mason Christianson 13, JesseJames Martineau 11, Mason Petersen 8, Jeffrey Anyimah 4, Bradey Blackmer 2, Robbie Baringer, Trevor Leen

Stanwood individual scoring: Mitch Jones 26, Cort Roberson 12, Jake Cleary 9, Cameron Everett 7, Ethan Nicholson 4, Kaedan McGlothin 3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-1 overall; Stanwood 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-3 overall



Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Monday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 4

Stanwood 20 19 21 14 — 74

Terrace 7 6 6 12 — 31

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Lindsey Ho 12, Trinity Prout 6, Kierra Scott 4, Lydia Prelow 4, Kendall Glenham 2, Kaiya Beavin 2, Berit Simonsen 1, Grace Kane, Ishika Nayyar

Stanwood individual scoring: Shelby Lund 16, Madison Plautz 14, Madison Chisman 10, Allie Jones 8, Taylor Murphy 8, Emma Floyd 5, Koa Beck 4, Gabriella Green 3, Paige Almanza 3, Rachel Dunning 1, Juliette Cluzeau 1, Le’tia Swinton 1, Madeline Larson

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-8 overall; Stanwood 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Tuesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

— By Doug Petrowski