Hawks basketball roundup: Girls lose to Sedro-Woolley, boys beat South Kitsap

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls basketball team let a halftime lead slip away, scoring just four points in the third quarter and ultimately falling to the Sedro-Woolley Cubs 49-44 in a non-league contest played at Sedro-Woolley High School Friday.

Cameron Dunn led the Hawks in scoring with 11 points.

Terrace will return home Monday, Dec. 30, for another non-league game – a matchup with the North Kitsap Vikings at 6:15 p.m.

The Mountlake Terrace boys squad had better luck Friday, defeating the South Kitsap Wolves 70-59 during the first day of the MLT Holiday Tournament at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Jace Breakfield and Robbie Baringer each scored 17 points to lead the Hawks in the victory; Mason Christianson added 11 points.

Three Wolves reached double-figures in scoring — KeVaughn Harvey with 16 points, and Eli Mackie and Kyler Kelso with 12 points each — but it wouldn’t be enough to prevent undefeated Terrace from winning its fifth game so far this season.

The Hawks will go for win number six when they face the Mariner Marauders on day two of the MLT Holiday Tournament; tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

In other games at the MLT Holiday Tournament Friday, Marysville-Getchell defeated Sammamish 66-57, Ballard squeaked by Sunnyside 48-46 and Mariner downed North Creek 62-54.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Sedro-Woolley; Dec. 27

Mountlake Terrace 9 17 4 14 — 44

Sedro-Woolley 13 7 14 15 — 49

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Cameron Dunn 11, Kierra Scott 9, Lindsey Ho 7, Elise Colvin 7, Ainslee Beach 6, Berit Simonsen 4, Kaiya Beavin, Mya Sheffield

Sedro-Woolley individual scoring: Anna Rutherford 17, Mabel Gahan 11, Makenna Peterson 10, Hannah Jutte 7, Abby Virata 3, Chloe Hynds 1, Heather Vanderbeek

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall; Sedro-Woolley 0-2 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 3-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus North Kitsap; Monday, Dec. 30; 6:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Basketball: South Kitsap at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 27 (Day 1 of the MLT Holiday Tournament)

Terrace 9 21 11 29 — 70

South Kitsap 6 10 16 27 — 59

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jace Breakfield 17, Robbie Baringer 17, Mason Christianson 11, Jeffrey Anyimah 9, Bradey Blackmer 7, Trazz Pepper 5, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 4, Muhammed Kinteh

South Kitsap individual scoring: KeVaughn Harvey 16, Eli Mackie 12, Kyler Kelso 12, Gavin Morkert 7, Kellen Hubbell 6, Brayden Segerman 6, Jack Kees, Sam Canton, Cameron Vance, Jonathan Walters, Jeremiah Coleman

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-0 overall; South Kitsap 3-3 in 4A South Puget Sound League, 3-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Mariner; Saturday, Dec. 28; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (Day 2 of the MLT Holiday Tournament)

— By Doug Petrowski