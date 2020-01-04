Hawks basketball roundup: Girls lose, boys win in games vs. Chargers

In what came down to a fourth-quarter free throw-shooting contest, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks came up short and were downed by the Marysville-Getchell Chargers 41-38 in a Wesco League girls basketball game played Friday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks entered the final quarter with a slim 30-28 lead over the visiting Chargers but could only convert eight of their 16 attempts from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes. Meanwhile, Marysville-Getchell sunk nine of its 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.

Maddy Grandbois went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter for the Chargers; the senior led all scorers in the game with 23 points.

Freshman Elise Colvin led Terrace in scoring with 11 points.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports Friday, the Hawks’ boys basketball team came from behind to earn a 49-42 road win over the Marysville-Getchell Chargers at Marysville-Getchell High School.

A balanced scoring attack by the Hawks overcame a game-leading 24 points by the Chargers’ Malakhi Knight on Friday. Sophomore Jeffrey Anyimah scored 13 points for Terrace while teammate Mason Christianson added 10 points in the Terrace victory.

Prep Girls Basketball: Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 3

Marysville-Getchell 15 6 7 13 — 41

Mountlake Terrace 9 9 12 8 — 38

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Elise Colvin 11, Lindsey Ho 7, Maile Armstrong 5, Mya Sheffield 4, Kaiya Beavin 3, Kierra Scott 3, Berit Simonsen 3, Cameron Dunn 2, Ainslee Beach

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Maddy Grandbois 23, Madison Hagglund 5, Brionna Palm 4, Alexus Atkins 4, Ellie Jackson 3, Jayda Pittman 2, Faith Sherman

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-6 overall; Marysville-Getchell 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington, Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Getchell, Jan. 3

Mountlake Terrace 10 9 15 15 — 49

Marysville-Getchell 12 10 6 14 — 42

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jeffrey Anyimah 13, Mason Christianson 10, Robbie Baringer 7, Jace Breakfield 6, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 5, Bradey Blackmer 4, Trazz Pepper 4, Muhammed Kinteh

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Malakhi Knight 24, Will Dunn 7, Alex Owens 4, Josiah Koellmer 3, Cole Norton 2, Landyn Olson 2, Aiden Verdugo, Elijah Valera, Ryan Allison

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-1 overall; Marysville-Getchell 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski