Hawks basketball roundup: Boys beat Everett; girls lose to Seagulls

1 of 6

The Everett Seagulls — winners of just two of 11 games this season — didn’t let records scare them on Friday as the squad flew into Mountlake Terrace for a matchup with the 9-2 Hawks.

The Seagulls stayed close to Terrace for three quarters, but couldn’t keep up with the high-flying Hawks in the final eight minutes.

With a 21-8 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter, Terrace shot down the Eagles 67-52 in a Wesco League contest played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks were led in scoring by the 19 points of senior JesseJames Martineau; Mason Christianson scored 15 points while Jace Breakfield — in his first game back after missing two contests with a sprained right ankle — contributed 12 points for Terrace.

Everett’s Taras Fesiienko tallied 19 points with teammate Jayden White adding 10 points in the loss.

In other Terrace sports in Friday, the Lady Hawks fell behind early and were never able to recover in a 57-29 thumping by the Everett Seagulls at Everett High School.

Kaiya Beavin and Berit Simonsen led Terrace in scoring with 14 and 10 points respectively. Everett freshman Ella Sylvester led all scorers with 15 points; Morgan Carter added 13 points while Farrah Parrish had 11 points for the Seagulls.

Prep Boys Basketball: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 11

Everett 14 15 15 8 — 52

Terrace 18 15 13 21 — 67

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jesse James Martineau 19, Mason Christianson 15, Jace Breakfield 12, Jeffrey Anyimah 9, Mason Petersen 8, Trazz Pepper 3, Bradey Blackmer 1, Trevor Leen, Robbie Baringer

Everett individual scoring: Taras Fesiienko 19, Jayden White 10, Jeremy Reed 7, Mason Cobos 4, Ethan Ollis 4, Andrew Olson 3, Mario Cortes-Garcia 3, Ronny Kildall 2, Aung Oo, Gabe Hobbick

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-2 overall; Everett 1-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-12 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 16; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, Jan. 11

Terrace 4 5 6 14 — 29

Everett 16 8 14 19 — 57

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Kaiya Beavin 14, Berit Simonsen 10, Kierra Scott 2, Lydia Prelow 2, Ishika Nayyar 1, Trinity Prout, Kendall Glenham, Grace Kane

Everett individual scoring: Ella Sylvester 15, Morgan Carter 13, Farrah Parrish 11, Brooklyn Johnson 7, Anna Erickson 4, Lilli Thompson 4, Kayla Lay 2, Emma Larson 1, Yvonne Ramirez

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-9 overall; Everett 2-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

— By Doug Petrowski