Hawks’ basketball player Mason Christianson named MTHS Athlete of Week

Senior Mason Christianson has been named the latest Mountlake Terrace High School Athlete of the Week by the school’s Athletic Department and boys’ basketball program.

Terrace basketball coach Nalin Sood helped select Christianson, a four-year member of the Hawks’ basketball program and three-year varsity player, for the honor.

“Anyone that knows Mason would use works as dedicated, humble, hard-working and competitive,” Sood said. “Whether he was a freshman on the ‘C’ team or a sophomore on the varsity — and obviously now — his leadership has been on par with the best.”

“Mason handles successes — of which he has had many — with the same class that he handles any and all challenges,” Sood continued, “and for that we are proud to recognize him as our Athlete of the Week for the Mountlake Terrace boys basketball program.”