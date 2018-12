Hawk sports roundup: Losses for girls basketball, boys swim Tuesday

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were thumped on both the basketball court and in the pool Tuesday in high school sports action.

The Lady Hawks were no match for the Marysville-Getchell Chargers as M-G defeated Terrace 73-14 in a Wesco League girls basketball contest at Marysville-Getchell High School. Five Chargers reached double figures in the victory.

The Hawks’ boys swim team lost to the Shorewood Thunderbirds 137-33 in a Wesco League meet staged at the Lynnwood Pool on Tuesday. With the win, the T-Birds remained undefeated this season.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Getchell, Dec. 18

Mountlake Terrace 5 2 2 5 — 14

Marysville-Getchell 22 11 24 16 — 73

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: McKenna Mortensen 5, Trinity Prout 4, Ishika Nayyar 3, Grace Kane 2, Ashley Villasenor

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Mikail Montez 16, Maddy Grandbois 12, Kortney Crane 10, Madison Hagglund 10, Alexus Atkins 10, Kiki Green 7, Brionna Palm 4, Sydney Norton 2, Katie Powell 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall; Marysville-Getchell 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington, Friday, Dec. 21, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Swim: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 18

Shorewood 137 – Mountlake Terrace 33

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League, 0-3-0 overall; Shorewood 5-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League, 5-0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Meadowdale, Lynnwood; Thursday, Dec. 20; 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski