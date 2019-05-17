Hawk baseball’s Jonathan Kumai named MTHS Athlete of Week

The Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Department has selected their latest Athlete of the Week, senior Jonathan Kumai, a four-year letterman of the Hawks’ baseball program and co-captain of the 2019 squad.

“His stellar abilities on defense and his consistency on offense has made Jonathan one of the all-time greats,” said Terrace baseball Coach Andrew Watters. “In 2019 he proved leadership to a very young team and demonstrated class while doing it.”

“Jonathan had a fantastic career and MTHS and is off to Everett Community College next fall to continue playing baseball,” Watters added.

The MTHS Athlete of the Week is sponsored by the school’s athletic department to bring attention to the many student athletes at the Mountlake Terrace High School.