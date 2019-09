The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is hosting a Hawaiian Luau from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Senior Center, located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

The evening includes beverages, dinner, hula dancers, live Hawaiian music, bingo, and a raffle.

Tickets are $20 per person, prepay only. No tickets will be sold at the door.