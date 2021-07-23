Haven’t voted yet? Check out these primary election resources

If you haven’t yet cast your vote in the Aug. 3 primary election, here’s what you need to know.

Local ballots for the Aug. 3 primary election were mailed to residents July 16. Voters in Mountlake Terrace and Brier will vote for Snohomish County Council Position 4, held by Jared Mead of Mill Creek. He will face challenger Brenda Carrington of Everett. You can learn more about that primary county council race in our story here.

All Mountlake Terrace City Council incumbents are running unopposed. The same is true for the City of Brier, with the exception of City Council Position 5, which has two candidates, and the Office of Mayor, which also has two candidates. For the Edmonds School District Board of Directors, District 4: incumbent Deborah Kilgore is running unopposed. Longtime School Board Director for District 2 Ann McMurray isn’t seeking reelection. Two candidates are running to replace her: Keith Smith and Melisssa Stepp.

Voters will see all those names on the Nov. 2 general election ballot, but not on the Aug. 3 ballot.

Other local positions on the primary ballot include:

Public Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris, Carolyn Brennan

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District

Commissioner Position 2: incumbent Donna Cross, Mike Pivec, Patrick Leonetti, Cory Paul Christianson, Sandra Brewer

In addition, local voters’ pamphlets for the Aug. 3 primary, which provide more information about all of the various candidates, have been mailed to residences and can also be viewed here.

“Historically we see a sharp drop in participation in local elections, though it’s hard to overstate their importance,” said Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell. “The candidates we elect will determine priorities for our county, cities, schools and other local districts and can significantly impact your community. And voting in the primary supports candidates you want to see on your general election ballot.”

Voters can register or update an existing registration online or by mail through Monday, July 26. After July 26, voters can continue to register or make updates and vote in-person until 8 p.m. on Election Night, Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Auditor’s Office or at an accessible voting site during specific hours.

All 30 ballot drop boxes will be open for the primary to receive voted ballots. Drop box locations can be found atwww.snoco.org/elections, but here are the ones in our general area:

Brier (near City Hall)

2901 228th St. S.W.

Brier, WA 98036

Edmonds (near library)

650 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Lynnwood (Ash Way Park and Ride)

16327 Ash Way

Lynnwood, WA 98087

Lynnwood (in front of City Hall)

19100 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Mountlake Terrace (near library)

23300 58th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Woodway (near Town Hall)

23920 113th Pl. W.

Woodway, WA 98020

Additionally, voters can return their ballots by mail through the U.S. Postal Service. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 3. Check the last collection time on the box and when in doubt, use a county ballot drop box.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers last-minute voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Alderwood Water and Wastewater District3626 156th St. S.W. Lynnwood, WA 98087 Saturday, July 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday, Aug. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wyndham Garden Hotel16710 Smokey Point Blvd Arlington, WA 98223 Snohomish County Auditor’s Office1st Floor Admin W 3000 Rockefeller Ave. Everett, WA 98201 Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday, Aug. 3 – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Unvaccinated voters who need in-person service will be required to maintain social distance and wear face coverings in compliance with federal, state and local guidelines. Voters are encouraged to utilize online resources at www.votewa.govandwww.snoco.org/elections.

If you are registered to vote and have not received a ballot by July 21 or have additional questions or needs, call 425-388-3444 or contact us by email at elections@snoco.org. For more information, visit www.snoco.org/elections.