Have your say on state’s plan to address sources of nonpoint water pollution

To address widespread sources of nonpoint water pollution, the Washington State Department of Ecology is updating Washington’s Water Quality Management Plan to Control Nonpoint Sources of Pollution (Nonpoint Plan) — and is inviting the public to provide feedback.

Nonpoint pollution doesn’t come from a single pipe or facility, Ecology says. Instead, it comes from many sources across the landscape, like runoff from agricultural fields and parking lots, animal waste, forestry operations and leaky septic systems. These sources can contribute to harmful levels of bacteria, nutrients, chemicals, and even high water temperatures in streams, rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

Nonpoint pollution is a leading cause of water quality issues in Washington – and addressing it requires a coordinated, statewide effort. Learn more about nonpoint pollution and the solutions on the department’s nonpoint webpage.

Washington’s plan to address nonpoint pollution

According to an Ecology blog post, the Nonpoint Plan is Washington’s roadmap for reducing nonpoint source pollution. While Ecology is responsible for the Nonpoint Plan, it encompasses collective strategies and partnerships to get clean water solutions on the ground. The Nonpoint Plan provides an overview of nonpoint pollution sources, details the regulatory framework in Washington state, outlines the strategies for addressing pollution sources, provides information on financial incentive programs, and discusses the vital partnerships that exist throughout the state related to this work.

The department is updating the Nonpoint Plan to reflect and guide statewide efforts to address nonpoint pollution. Updating the plan is also necessary to stay eligible for federal funding that Ecology and its partners rely on to implement practices that support both water quality and communities.

“We look to empower our water quality allies through helping partners access funding to incentivize and implement the necessary improvements on the ground. Collaboration with partners in the watershed is critical if we hope to achieve the big improvements we collectively desire,” said Chad Atkins, Ecology’s watershed planning unit supervisor for Eastern Washington.

During the years covered by the previous plan (2022-2025), Ecology awarded conservation districts $9.4 million, nonprofits $900,000, and tribes $167,000 to implement practices that address nonpoint pollution and improve the health of the Hangman watershed. Funding programs and partnerships support clean water solutions in the Hangman and all over the state.

From 2022-2025, the department’s Nonpoint Program provided funding to local partners in watersheds across Washington to improve water quality. Statewide, it supported:

– Over 915 acres of riparian planting,

– 43,555 feet of livestock exclusion fencing,

– 6,301 acres of conservation tillage residue management, and

– 545 septic repair/replacement projects.

With this plan update, Ecology said it remains committed to assisting our partners in accessing the financial tools needed to support both landowners and the health of state waterways.

“While Ecology is a major funding source to protect that state’s waters, other state, federal and Tribal partners are integral in bringing this plan to life,” said Ecology’s eastern region director Brook Beeler, “We couldn’t make progress without our partners and their programs that get projects on the ground in local watersheds.”

The department is accepting comments from now until Aug. 29, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. You can review the draft Nonpoint Plan, along with the accompanying reading guide, on the plan webpage. The department recommends reviewing the reading guide before you dive into the plan itself as it is designed to help readers with this round of updates and provides a high-level overview of content.

Comments on the draft plan can be submitted online or by mail as described below:

– Submit comments online through the 2025 Nonpoint Plan Comment Form.

– Submit comments by mail to:

Kathryn Loy

WA State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Ecology is hosting an information webinar from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 11. Register in advance on Zoom.

After the close of the public comment period, Ecology will prepare a response to comments and describe any changes to the draft plan. The department will submit the 2025 Nonpoint Plan update to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by Dec. 31, 2025.

To learn more about the Nonpoint Plan, visit the webpage. Or email nonpoint@ecy.wa.gov with questions or contact Hannah Coe, Nonpoint Policy Lead, directly at hannah.coe@ecy.wa.gov or 360-918-4958.