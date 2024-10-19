Have your cake and work out too: Ribbon cutting for Planet Fitness Edmonds Oct. 25

Planet Fitness will celebrate the grand opening of its Edmonds club with an open house, ribbon cutting and cake on Friday, Oct. 25. The location is 22515 Highway 99 in the Ranch Market complex, formerly home to Rite Aid.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the community is invited for free workouts and complimentary amenities. Memberships will also be available at discounted rates.

There will be a ribbon cutting and cake with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 7 p.m. Giveaways will go to the first 50 people in attendance for the ceremony, which will also include a $1,000 check presentation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County.

Planet Fitness Edmonds is open and staffed 24/7. The 22,000-square-foot club features cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-minute express circuit, fully equipped locker rooms and flat screen televisions.

For more information about Planet Fitness Edmonds, visit www.planetfitness.com/gyms/edmonds-wa, call 425-648-2424 or email edmonds.wa@planetfitness.com.