Have virtual Coffee with the City Aug. 12

Coffee with the City returns on Wednesday, Aug. 12 in a remote format via Zoom teleconference from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Mountlake Terrace residents, business owners and others from the community are invited to join the city manager and police chief for a “virtual” cup of coffee, ask questions, and hear updates about what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.

Besides reading the City Manager’s weekly update, “Coffee with the City” is perhaps the best way to hear about what’s happening right now in the city and have direct access to the city.

To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (881 0745 0056) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (7761161).

To ask a question or provide comments, use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak. To facilitate an efficient “Coffee” and to avoid background noise, speakers will be muted until it is their turn to speak.

“The new online format makes it much easier for our community to have direct contact with city officials and it’s nice to see a new group of people participating along with those who’ve been attending over the years,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/463 or email cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.