Have questions about ferry system? Washington State Ferries hosting virtual meetings June 14-15

Ferry riders, commuters and terminal neighbors are invited to attend one of two upcoming Washington State Ferries virtual public meetings to hear updates and ask questions about the ferry system.

“Like many transportation agencies we are still not back to pre-COVID service levels,” said Patty Rubstello, head of Washington State Ferries. “These meetings are intended to provide our customers with insight about the coming months and respond to questions and concerns.”

The meetings will take place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 and 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 15.

WSF staff will give a brief presentation on upcoming summer service, hiring challenges and the agency’s process to restore service to pre-pandemic levels. Participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments during the meeting. Both meetings will cover the same material and are designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule.

Members of the public can participate in the meeting from a laptop, desktop or mobile device, but advanced registration is required to participate.

Registration for the virtual meetings

Registration for 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 meeting.

Registration for 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 15 meeting.

Participants must provide a name and valid email address and have access to a computer or mobile device with an internet connection.

Once registered, participants will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to join the meeting.

The day after the meeting, a recording will be available online on the WSF webpage for anyone unable to participate.

Free, temporary internet access is available at these locations to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state.