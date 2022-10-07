Have Coffee with the City Wednesday, Oct. 12

The community is invited to the monthly Coffee with the City from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, via Zoom.

The coffee hour presents an informal opportunity to hear what’s happening, ask questions and share feedback. To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via Zoom, use meeting ID 880 4842 2899 and passcode 101222. Or click tinyurl.com/mltcoffee.