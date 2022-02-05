Have Coffee with the City Feb. 9

The community is invited to the monthly Virtual Coffee with the City from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, via Zoom.
The event presents an informal opportunity to hear what’s happening, ask questions and share feedback. The virtual format makes it easy to attend. It is a casual setting with the city manager and staff members to talk about city operations, events and opportunities for community involvement.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, including students
To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID 880 4842 2899 and click “join” (you will beprompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode 020922.
