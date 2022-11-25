Have Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop at MTHS Dec. 10

The community is invited to the annual Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Event proceeds benefit the nonprofit Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters, which supports music education. It includes a pancake breakfast ($6 for kids/seniors, $8 for teens/adults, $25/family), kids activities, Santa pictures and holiday gift shop — plus music from high school, middle school and elementary school bands and choirs.