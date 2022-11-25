Have Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop at MTHS Dec. 10

The community is invited to the annual Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10 at Mountlake Terrace High School.
Event proceeds benefit the nonprofit Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters, which supports music education. It includes a pancake breakfast ($6 for kids/seniors, $8 for teens/adults, $25/family), kids activities, Santa pictures and holiday gift shop — plus music from high school, middle school and elementary school bands and choirs.
More information can be found here.
Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace
