Have a Bubble Play Day at Evergreen Playfield Complex Aug. 14

The City of Mountlake Terrace is sponsoring a free Bubble Play Day from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 at the Evergreen Playfield Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

It’s designed for kids and adults alike to come and enjoy the amazing joy that comes from bubbles, the city said. “You can be a bubbleographer, blower or popper, or just run free in the park, creating an amazing bubbly spectacle for all to see. It’s totally up to you! We will provide bubble solution and wands at multiple stations in the park or feel free to bring your own.”