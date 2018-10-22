Haunted STEM lab comes to Edmonds CC Oct. 26

Edmonds Community College invites the community to visit the haunted STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) lab from noon-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, in Monroe Hall, 6606 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Witness STEM demonstrations by Edmonds CC engineering students and participate in hands-on activities. The event is free and open to the public. All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Over the past decade, STEM jobs have grown three times faster than non-STEM jobs, and Edmonds CC is providing more opportunities for STEM students. The college has received 19 National Science Foundation (NSF) grants. Three recent NSF grants, totaling nearly $3.5 million, will provide additional support services and scholarships for students in STEM fields.

This event is sponsored in part by the Relationships in Science Education, or RISE, program, which seeks to increase the number of STEM students graduating and increasing diversity among STEM majors. The program was initially funded by a five-year NSF-funded project and is now funded with general college and student program funding.

To learn more about STEM at Edmonds CC, visit edcc.edu/stem. For questions, call Su Nelson, program manager for Materials Science-STEM division, at 425-640-1980 or email [email protected]. For a campus map and directions, visit edcc.edu/campus.