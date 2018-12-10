Hate watchdog group says man arrested following tavern melee linked to white supremacist group

Among the nine people arrested after an incident early Saturday in which a black disc jockey at a Lynnwood-area bar was assaulted is a 34-year-old man the Southern Poverty Law Center says is associated with some of the nation’s “oldest and most violent racist skinhead groups.” That’s according to the latest report from our online news partner The Seattle Times.

Travis David Condor was booked in the Snohomish County Jail at 1:31 a.m., shortly after the fight. He and others arrested are being held for investigation of malicious harassment, assault, malicious mischief and DUI. In Washington, a hate crime comes under the malicious-harassment state statute.

As reported in our earlier story, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says racial slurs were used during the attack on the DJ.

The Times story adds:

It’s hard to figure out why the group of up to 20 people, many from out of state, came to the bar Saturday — or even knew about it. It doesn’t face Highway 99, but it is tucked in the back of the strip mall, which is also home to Korean, Thai and Middle Eastern restaurants, as well as the African Super Mart.

The bar is located in unincorporated Snohomish County, between north Lynnwood and south Everett.

