Harley Wahl: Retired Richmond Beach pediatrician cared deeply for his family and his faith

Harley Wahl passed away peacefully on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, in Shoreline, WA.

Growing up in Shorewood Heights, Wisconsin, Harley was an All-Star athlete in high school and college. He entered Lake Forest College in 1955 and earned four letters in football, three in baseball and one in wrestling. Harley was equally active off the field; Vice president of his freshman class and president for his final three years, as well as president of the scholastic fraternity, business manager for the yearbook, a member of the Athletic Board of Control and a resident assistant. He was chosen for Who’s Who in American Colleges, and collected scholarship awards for his outstanding leadership.

Graduating with a biology degree, Harley went to the University of Wisconsin Medical School and received his M.D. He did his internship and residency in pediatrics at the University of Washington in Seattle, where he met his wife, Melinda. He served in the Air Force from 1966 to 1968. When he returned, he became a pediatrician at Richmond Beach Pediatric Clinic in Shoreline, WA, serving for 38 years with his partners Bill Forney and Bill Schnall.

Harley was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He and his wife Melinda were married for 53 years and have three children: Bryan, Erik and Amy. He was beloved by his family, and in his community where he resided for 48 years. He cared deeply for his family and his faith, always involved and active in family and church activities.

Harley is survived by his sister JoAnn Wahl, wife Melinda (Rall), their three children and three grandchildren: Krystian, Julian, and Harley.

A service will be held at St. Dunstan’s Church, 722 N 145th St., Shoreline, WA on Saturday, June 29th, at 2pm.

