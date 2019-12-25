Hard-boiled egg products recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Hard-boiled egg products sold at a range of stores — including Costco, Safeway, Trader Joe’s and Fred Meyer/QFC — have been recalled following a listeria outbreak that so far has affected seven people nationally, including one death

Four hospitalizations have been reported and one person in Texas has died. None of the victims was from Washington state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control indicated that bulk hard-boiled eggs from Georgie-based Almark Foods are a likely source of the outbreak. As a result, the company issued a voluntary recall of its products “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, affected products have a “Best If Used By” date that starts with a G, which means the product was manufactured at the Gainesville facility and should not be consumed.

The CDC recommends that consumers don’t eat the recalled egg products. Instead, throw them away and then sanitize areas where they were stored.Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Here is the complete list of the hard-boiled egg products included in the recall. Trader Joe’s has also recalled its Egg White Salad and Old Fashioned Potato Salad, but those products weren’t sold in Washington State.

Brand Product
7 Select 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Almark Foods Classic ProBox Mini
Almark Foods Smokehouse PRoBox Mini
Almark Foods Barbecue Probox Mini
Almark Foods Classic ProBox
Almark Foods Smokehouse ProBox
Almark Foods Barbecue ProBox
Almark Foods 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Almark Foods 1 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods 2 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Almark Foods Cage Free 1 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods Organic 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods Red Beet 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods Cage Free 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Almark Foods Cage Free 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods Cage Free 6 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods Cage Free 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Almark Foods 6 count Hard-Cooked eggs
Almark Foods Three 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods Organic 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Almark Foods 12 Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Best Choice Three 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
CMI 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
CMI 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Dairy Fresh Great Value 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
Dairy Fresh 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Deb-El Deb-El 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Egglands Best 6 Count Stand up Pouch Cage Free Hard Cooked Eggs
Egglands Best Egglands Best Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Egglands Best 1 count Egglands Best Hard Cooked Eggs
Egglands Best Egglands Best Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Egglands Best 2 Count Egglands Best Eggs w/salt/pepper
Egglands Best 12 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
Egglands Best 10 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
Egglands Best 6 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
Egglands Best 2 Count Egglands Best Eggs
Egglands Best 6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
Everyday Essentials 6 Count Hard-Cooked eggs
Farmers Hen House 6 Count Stand up Pouch Hard Cooked Eggs
Food Club Food Club 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
Fresh Thyme Fresh Thyme 6 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Fresh Thyme Fresh Thyme 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Giant Eagle Giant Eagle 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Great Day 2 Count Hard Cooked Eggs
Great Day 6 Count Hard-Cooked eggs
Great Value Great Value 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
Inpsired Organics 6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
Inpsired Organics 2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
Kirkland Signature (Costco) 2 count Organic Hard-cooked Eggs
Kroger (Fred Meyer/QFC) Three Cage Free 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
LIDL LIDL 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Hard-Cooked Eggs
Lucerne (Safeway) Lucerne 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Members Mark Jack’d Protein Snack
Naturally Better 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Nellie’s 2 Count Nellie’s Hard-Cooked Eggs
O Organics (Safeway) 2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs w/Salt/Pepper
O Organics (Safeway) 6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
Peckish Two 1 Counts boxed Hard Cooked Eggs–With Dip
Peckish 1 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Pete & Gerry’s 6 Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
Pete & Gerry’s 2 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
Rainbow Farms Rainbow Diced Egg – 5# Bag
Rainbow Farms 12 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Rainbow Farms Rainbow Farms Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Rembrandt Foods Rembrandt Diced Egg – 5# Bag
Rembrandt Foods 12 Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
ShopRite ShopRite 6 Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Simple Truth Organics (Kroger) 6 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
Sunshine 2 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Vital Farms Vital Farms Pature Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag
Vital Farms Three Boxed 2 Counts Pature Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs
Vital Farms 2 Count Pasture Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Wild Harvest 6 Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs

 

 

