Hard-boiled egg products recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Hard-boiled egg products sold at a range of stores — including Costco, Safeway, Trader Joe’s and Fred Meyer/QFC — have been recalled following a listeria outbreak that so far has affected seven people nationally, including one death

Four hospitalizations have been reported and one person in Texas has died. None of the victims was from Washington state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control indicated that bulk hard-boiled eggs from Georgie-based Almark Foods are a likely source of the outbreak. As a result, the company issued a voluntary recall of its products “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, affected products have a “Best If Used By” date that starts with a G, which means the product was manufactured at the Gainesville facility and should not be consumed.

The CDC recommends that consumers don’t eat the recalled egg products. Instead, throw them away and then sanitize areas where they were stored.Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Here is the complete list of the hard-boiled egg products included in the recall. Trader Joe’s has also recalled its Egg White Salad and Old Fashioned Potato Salad, but those products weren’t sold in Washington State.