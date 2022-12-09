Happening Sunday: MTHS Holiday Bazaar

A reminder that Mountlake Terrace High School is holding its holiday bazaar Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local and student vendors will be selling their goods and services at the high school, located at 21801 44th Ave W., in Mountlake Terrace.
