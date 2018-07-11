Happening nearby: Want to run a food truck? Lynnwood Library seminar could help you get started

In this two-hour class, Lori Johnson, director of the Washington State Food Truck Association, will introduce you to what you need to know to get started. Johnson will introduce you to what you need to know to get started.

She will cover L&I and Health Department rules and regulations, social media, required permits, financing and the day-to-day operations of a mobile food business.

The class will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday July 14. Click here for more information and to register.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.