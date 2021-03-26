Happening nearby: Virtual Easter Egg hunt event starts Saturday

Want to participate in a hunt for Easter Eggs? There’s now a code for that.

An Easter Egg hunt using QR codes from 12 virtual eggs hidden around downtown Bothell will run from March 27 – April 7. Those eggs will be in the form of large, colorfully decorated yard signs, which each have an associated code located on them. The location of the first egg to find will be posted online this Saturday.

Each egg’s QR code can either be scanned using a smartphone or alternatively a photo taken of the webpage address listed next to that code. Those will then lead participants a unique page with a specific challenge or activity that is meant to be enjoyable for people of all ages. In addition, there will be a secret letter to collect and keep track of for unscrambling a festive phrase using all 12 letters once they are gathered.

Participants can then submit that phrase via an online form by April 7, to be entered for a chance to win prizes from local businesses — for people who live in the area — or gift cards can also be mailed to those who don’t.

The “Eggcellent Adventure” community event is being sponsored by Bothell United Methodist Church. The challenges themselves are not religious, but themed for Easter and spring. Organizers note that the format allows for physical distancing measures and they “want the whole community to feel welcome to participate regardless of faith or belief system.”

There is also an option to print out similar codes and graphics for anyone who would prefer to hold their own virtual egg hunt at home or locally.