Happening nearby: Two motorcyclists die in Hwy 104 collision in Shoreline Wednesday night

Two Shoreline motorcyclists died early Wednesday evening following a collision with a vehicle on Highway 104 near First Avenue Northeast along the King/Snohomish County line, the Washington State Patrol said.

Traffic was backed up for four hours as all eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 104 were closed for the accident investigation.

According to the state patrol, the collision occurred at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday as two motorcyclists were driving at high rates of speed on the highway. A 2018 Buick Enclave was attempting to make a left turn onto First Avenue Northeast when it was struck by a motorcycle, ridden by a 26-year-old Shoreline man. A second motorcycle, ridden by another 26-year-old man from Shoreline, also struck the Enclave, which was spun around as a result of the impact.

Both riders were thrown from their motorcycles and died at the scene. One rider landed on a hillside adjacent to the eastbound lanes. The other was thrown into the westbound lanes of Highway 104, where he was struck by a Ford 350 pickup truck headed westbound on Highway 104.

The drivers of the Enclave and pickup truck weren’t injured, the state patrol said.

The roadway was closed in both directions from the time of the crash until 11:09 p.m., according Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson.