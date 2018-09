Rooted in Love Yoga is sponsoring a Suicide Prevention and Awareness Yoga Event Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Snap Fitness, 505 5th Ave. S., in Edmonds.

Classes will be 45 minutes, with each starting on the hour. Bring your own mat if possible, although there will be a limited amount to loan out. All classes are donation-based, and 100 percent of donations will go to suicide prevention and awareness organizations.

You do not have to make a donation to attend.