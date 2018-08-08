Happening nearby: Shoreline’s 7th Annual Pop-Up Pianos exhibit now on

Throughout the City of Shoreline, pop-up pianos are available to play in public.

The exhibit is ongoing through Sunday, Sept. 16 at various locations.

Shoreline’s popular “Pop Up Pianos” exhibition series returns for a seventh season during the reliably dry weather until Sept. 16.

Altered and decorated by local artists since 2012, please welcome all 8 pianos this year; new commissions will return in 2019. This year’s artists: Joseph Brooks, Heather Carr, Jennifer Carroll, Cynthia Knox, Marhsa Lippert, Kelly Lyles, Megan Reisinger. A printable brochure and map detailing locations can be viewed on the second page of the flier located at http://www.shorelinewa.gov/home/showdocument?id=39294.

More information about the exhibit is available at http://shorelinewa.gov/art.